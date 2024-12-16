<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena Nominates Karan Veer Mehra - "<i>Main Tera Dost Nahi Hu</i>"

Bigg Boss 18 is only getting interesting with each passing day. From Shalini Passi's grand entry to Karan Veer Mehra's heated face-offs, the show has managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Now, it seems all is not well between Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar. In the latest episode, Vivian has nominated Karan and Shilpa. At the time of announcing his decision, Vivian said, “Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu. [You are not my friend. I am making that clear now.]” Vivian added that Shilpa's lack of clarity has forced him to nominate her.

Vivian Dsena's decision comes after hours after his wife Nouran Ali expressed her disappointment over Vivian's friendship with Karan Veer Mehra. She said, “Your entire fandom has seen it. Everyone in the house has seen it. You are not you. What is happening? You promised me before leaving, you will put your foot forward and you will bring the trophy home. Do you see yourself doing that?"

On his friendship with Karan Veer Mehra, Nouran Ali added, "You having a soft corner for him (Karan Veer) boils my blood." Nouran also pointed out how Vivian's loyalty seems to be divided between two groups in the house. "One leg here, one leg there, is it good? You are doing this now."

Earlier, Salman Khan too gave Vivian Dsena a reality check. The actor said, "Vivian ki is ghar mein zaroorat hi mehsoos nahi ho rahi hai. [Vivian doesn't seem to be needed in this house]."

This week, Tajinder Bagga was been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18.

