<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Muskan Bamne Gets Eliminated In Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping fans hooked and how. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced a surprise eviction and asked the housemates to vote for the participant who has contributed the least to the show. Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan's ranking placed Sara Khan, Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne in the bottom three. As the house argued about who should leave, Bigg Boss raised the stakes by placing an "expiry date" on the stay of the bottom three contestants. The majority of contestants voted for Muskan by giving her the “get out” stickers.

Bigg Boss, then, announced Muskan's eviction and confirmed that her time in the Bigg Boss 18 house was over. She made a graceful exit from the show saying, “I have nothing to say. Main jaisi thi waisi hi hu…maine poora try kiya. (I remained as I was…I tried my best).” After Muskan's exit, Sara and Tajinder were given jail time along with other responsibilities like overseeing the house's food ration. Bigg Boss kept the suspense high for those nominated by reminding everyone that weekend eliminations were still imminent.

In a recent interview, Muskan Bamne talked about her Bigg Boss 18 journey. “I enjoyed this journey a lot. It was a new experience. Even though I am an introvert, I had a lot of fun,” the actress told the Indian Express.

Sharing her experience about her time on the show, Muskan revealed that her co-contestants were very supportive but overthinking pushed her into a shell. She said, “Everyone kept motivating me a lot. They told me if I wanted to be on the show, I had to do something, even if it was a fight. But I couldn't do it. I tried my best. But thinking about not contributing to the show much further pushed me into a shell.”

Muskan added that she made some really good friends on the show. The actress said, “Vivian and Avinash made me their younger sister. Shehzada was also very respectful. I will miss Vivian the most.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioCinema. This season's contestants include Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra and others.