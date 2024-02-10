Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Danced To Jamal Kudu. So, How Did He Do?

Munawar in a still from the video. (courtesy: MunawarKiJanta1)

The participants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17 reunited at the show's success party in Mumbai last night. The show's winner Munawar Faruqui also attended the bash and videos from his dance session are crazy viral on social media. In one of the videos, Munawar Faruqui can be seen recreating Bobby Deol's viral Jamal Kudu sequence from the film Animal. The aforementioned video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to the comedian on social media. Check out the viral video here:

At the last night's party, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra danced to Salman Khan's song Just Chill. The video also features Ankita Lokhande's husband and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Munawar Faruqui took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The show was hosted by Salman Khan. Munawar, a stand comedian, was also the winner of the TV reality show Lock Upp (season 1).

Speaking of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while Arun Mashettey and TV star Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the finals. The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, also including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora had joined the show as a wild card entrant. Salman Khan, hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.