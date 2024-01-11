Bigg Boss 17: A Surprise Visit From Arun Mashettey's Daughter Lights Up The House

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

With the upcoming family special week, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 have promised fans an emotional ride. It is safe to say that the family week will help hit a pause on all the drama among housemates, and instead leave them teary eyed. We got to see a small teaser of the same when Arun Srikanth Mashettey's wife Malak Mashettey entered the house with their daughter, Jury. The latest promo, shared by the official Instagram page of Colors TV, shows Arun bursting into tears as soon as he sees his family walking in. The viral video begins with Bigg Boss asking all the contestants to freeze. Next, the main gate opens and little Jury can be seen walking inside the Chowk area. The housemates are frozen in the garden area, leaving the house empty. On finding herself alone in a new place, Jury starts crying and calling her mother.

Hearing Jury's voice Malak runs towards her and picks little Jury in her arms. The moment Malak brings Jury to the garden area and calls Arun, the YouTuber forgets that he is supposed to stay frozen and runs towards his daughter. The moment Bigg Boss orders all contestants to move, Jury comes running into her father's arms and the two hug each other tightly. Arun Mashettey burst into tears, as soon as he lifts Jury. This is not all. Towards the end of the clip, other contestants can be seen playing with Jury in the garden. The video shows housemates including Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel and Munawar Faruqui asking Jury to hug them.

The note attached to the clip reads, “Arun ki beti ke aane se hua Bigg Boss ke ghar mein cuteness overload.”

It was not just Arun Mashettey's wife and daughter who have entered the show. Other family members will also be seen joining the show in the upcoming episodes. For instance, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers will also come on the show. A promo hints at the tension between Vicky's mother and Ankita Lokhande. In the video, Ranjana Jain can be seen talking to her daughter-in-law about an incident where Ankita was spotted kicking Vicky. "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' [When you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law called your mom and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?']” Rajana Jain tells Ankita.

To this, Ankita Lokhande says, “Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai, mumma, Aap mummy-papa ko mat bolo please [Why was it necessary to call my mom, she's all alone. My father is no more. Please don't drag my parents into this].” The note attached to the video read, “Vicky ki mummy aur Ankita ke beech hui kuch personal baatein. Kya yeh dono kar paayenge apne issues resolve?”

Meanwhile, Arun Mashettey and Vicky Jain have been nominated alongside contestants Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar, this week.