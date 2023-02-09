Bigg Boss 16: No, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Won't Be Friends With Priyanka Chahar - 'Arrogance Puts Me Off'

Images shared by Nimrit, Priyanka (courtesy: nimritahluwalia) (courtesy priyankachaharchoudhary)

Does Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's untimely exit from the Bigg Boss house make you miss the banter between her and Priyanka Chahar? Worry not. Here's something that you might be yearning for. In a chat with E Times, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Priyanka and also reasoned as to why the two former leading actresses of Colors channel, can never be friends in the real world. Speaking on the equation she shared with Priyanka inside the Bigg Boss house, Nimrit told E Times that though there is no feeling of professional insecurity or competitiveness between the two, their thought processes are strikingly different which makes them not get along very well.

"We are very different people with different approaches towards life and the way we see opportunities. I think that's why the clash of thought processes arose. It's not about her specifically. It's just that I don't get along with certain people because my core doesn't relate to them. Maybe, I am not a calculative person. I know my equation with her turned into a highlight, probably because we have both been on the same channel and our shows worked for us. However, there is no professional insecurity or competitiveness." Nimrit was quoted telling E Times.

In the conversation, Nimrit also made it amply clear that the two are unlikely to strike a friendship in the real world.

"I respect my profession and whatever work comes my way. I understand how fortunate we are because we will have work coming our way. What I have today is probably a dream for millions. So, I would never say no to work but barring having a professional equation, I don't think there can be anything more. I have spent enough time in-depth time in proximity and the closure of it is that we are just very different people. Maybe, arrogance is something that puts me off." she told E Times.

Taking a dig at Priyanka, Nimrit also commented on her friendship with another ex-contestant Ankit. She said that it acted in Priyanka's favor to have a known face support her in all her endeavors.

"I know for a fact that if I stepped into the house with at least someone who is a close friend, my confidence and awareness levels would be different. You know at least one person is always rooting for you, whom you can trust. For us, it was a whole new space from day one. So, you make friends face setbacks and trust. It takes time. For some people, the process started only after the 12th week." she told E Times.

Since the onset of Bigg Boss's newest season, Nimrit and Priyanka have been at loggerheads. The actresses were often seen taking potshots at each other in the show. While Priyanka was seen putting down Nimrit for not playing an individual game, Nimrit was busy calling out Priyanka for using other contestants to further her game.

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after a surprise elimination round on Monday. The ex-contestant shared a video on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards her fans for always supporting her throughout the bumpy journey.

Upon being asked who she would lend her support to in the finale, Nimrit told E Times that her support wil go to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12. Salman Khan will return as the host for the finale. Till then, filmmaker choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar have taken over as hosts.