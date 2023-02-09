Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, One Of 5 Finalists, Makes Viral Appeal For Votes

Still from video shared by MC Stan (courtesy: p m___c___stan )

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss season 16, MC Stan is riding high on all the love that his fans are showering on him. From celebrities to ex-contestants of Bigg Boss house, MC Stan has often been lauded for his gameplay and has been considered a deserving candidate to bring home the highly coveted Bigg Boss trophy. As we audience wait with bated breath for the finale, the rapper has put out another video, much to the delight of his fans. MC Stan, who has become a household name, uploaded a video from his Instagram handle on Wednesday. In the video, Stan can be seen asking for votes via rapping in his super cool "MC Style".

The video captioned as "Trophy P town Aayegi ON GANG!! You can't stop us NUSTE VOTES KARO KATTAR FAM, Tumko khudko malum!! HINDIIIII. PYAAR KAR ( Trophy will come to P town, on gang!! You can't stop us. Vote for us Hindi. Send love)", reeks of everything that MC Stan is and stands for. See video here.

MC fever is on and rightly so. While MC Stan continues to make his presence felt inside the Bigg Boss house, his fans outside took to the streets to put up banners and poster across Mumbai. Many were also captured singing the rapper's songs on the streets. See video here.

MC Stan's fans have put up hoardings all across Mumbai's highway, gyms, and restaurants for vote appeal.

MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one. His witty one-lines and bold demeanor helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.

The top finalists in Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. Bigg Boss 16 is just three days away from the finale which will be hosted by Salman Khan on February 12 and 13.