Bigg Boss 16: This Time, It's Shalin Bhanot Vs Sumbul Touqeer

Shalin Bhanot in a still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 16 fans will witness a whole lot of drama in the upcoming episode thanks to Shalin Bhanot. In a promo shared by the makers on social media, the actor is seen reacting violently by kicking the table and shouting at Sumbul Touqeer. The video shows an angry Shalin screaming at Sumbul saying: “Why the f*** are you talking to us? Dur raho! Dimag kharab hai kya? [Stay away. Are you out of your mind?]” It also looks like Shalin is not the only one angry. Tina Dutta then adds that people are only talking about what is being seen. Then, in the room, Tina is seen punching a wall in rage and screaming, “Mera character assassination kar rahe hai [They are doing my character assassination].”

Shalin Bhanot adds that Sumbul Touqeer is the one who keeps approaching them. The scream fest has an immediate impact on Sumbul who is reduced to tears. She is seen telling fellow contestants, “Ismein aadhe se zyada baatein Maine nahi kahi hai [I haven't said half of the things being told here].” Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan are seen consoling Sumbul.

The next episode will also see actor Fahmaan Khan entering the house. A promo shows Bigg Boss announcing that it is time for this season's first wildcard entrant. As Fahmaan Khan enters the house, Sumbul Touqeer rushes to hug him.

An overwhelmed Sumbul Touqeer asks Fahmaan Khan, “Yeh sapna hai kya tu sachi mein aagaya, tu toh nahi aane wala tha” (Am I dreaming or you are actually here. You weren't going to come, right?). To this, Fahmaan says, “Meko laga tujhe zaroorat hai” (I thought you need me here).

Sumbul Touqeer even tells Sajid Khan, “Main bahut khush hu, yeh aa gaya mujhe aur kuch nahi chahiye. (I am very happy he came. Now, I don't want anything else.)”

Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 9.30 PM on the weekend. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.