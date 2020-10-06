Bigg Boss 14 Written Update October 5, 2020: Rubina Dilaik And Jasmin Bhasin At Loggerheads Over Essentials

Bigg Boss 14 Day 2 Update: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights "Toofani seniors" set different tasks for rejected contestant

Jaan was asked to get a mohawk haircut

Except Rubina, all rejected contestants were allowed to live in the house

The 2nd day in the Bigg Boss house started with a little banter between "toofani seniors" Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan and the contestants. Siddharth stopped Jasmin Bhasin from completing her work out. Later, inside the house, Shehzad Deol told Nikki Tamboli that she should change her way of talking. Discussing kitchen duties, he said he will tell every housemate that he won't wash dishes after every meal. In the garden area, Siddharth Shukla pulled Rubina Dilaik's leg before he was given the "Punjab ka jeeja" title by Sara Gurpal. The fun banter was later joined by Jasmin, Nishant Singh and Rahul Vaidya.

At lunch, Gauahar Khan, the "queen of kitchen," advised Pavitra Punia, right before she was about to eat her meal, to distribute every contestant their food in an unbiased way. Pavitra, who got upset over this, then refused to eat her lunch. Shocked by Punia's reaction, Gauahar apologised to her.

Later, Hina Khan announced Bigg Boss' first task, which was for the rejected contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The rejected contestants were given a chance to secure their place in the house but for that, they had to complete the tasks set by "toofani seniors." After Siddharth, Hina and Gauahar made strategies about the tasks, they asked Rubina to wear the same clothes for a week. When she refused, her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla explained that her that not following the rules can lead to her elimination. The seniors then asked Nishant to wear bikini top for the entire week and repeat that he is a rejected member every time he sees them.

Sara was asked to get a haircut and similarly, Jaan was asked to get a mohawk haircut. All this was just first phase of their tasks.

When asked to decide among themselves who performed the worst, Nishant, Sara and Jaan took Rubina's name but she refused to accept that. During the judgement time, Bigg Boss announced that except Rubina, all other rejected contestant can now live in the house.

On the third day, an opportunity to get their preferred essentials led to a fight between Rubina and Jasmin. Rubina wanted to have a pair of slippers but Jasmin said she can't compromise with her makeup kit. The fight grew between other contestants also, including Sara Gurpal and Nikki.

In tomorrow's episode, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will have a fight over a task.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.