Bigg Boss 14 Written Update October 28, 2020: What's Cooking Between Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia?

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 started on a sour note. The fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya continued. Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit and Nishant Singh Malkani supported Jasmin and said she did right by throwing water on Rahul Vaidya. However, Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli, and Pavitra Punia justified Rahul Vaidya's argument that there should be no discrimination on the basis of gender in the Bigg Boss house and the female contestants should not take advantage of it during the tasks. Jasmin called Rahul "ganda insaan" and said she will not let him ruin the game and the show.

After some time, the captaincy task resumed. Shardul Pandit told Pavitra that if he wins the task, he will get her out of the red zone. During the task, Pavitra Punia threw Kavita Kaushik's bag in the red zone.

The discussion about Jasmin and Rahul's fight continued even after Bigg Boss ordered to stop the task for the day. When Eijaz Khan tried to make Jasmin understand that Rahul didn't mean no harm, she said she can never forgive him for pushing her forcefully during the task. In another part of the house, Rahul Vaidya told Nikki Tamboli that the rude comments by other housemates upset him.

The contestants woke up to the beats of the track Ghungroo on the 26th day. Kavita and Rubina got into a verbal argument after the latter asked Kavita to follow the rules in the house just like others.

Jaan Kumar Sanu also apologised for his remarks on Marathi language made on Tuesday's episode in the conference room. "Maine kuch dino pehle, anjaane mein hi sahi, ek galti ki thi, jis se Marathi logo ko thes pahunchi hai. Mera bilkul bhi intention nhi tha kia aap logo ko thes pahuchau. I am really sorry," said Jaan in his message. He also apologised to Bigg Boss for causing the trouble. Earlier on Wednesday, Colors TV, the channel on which the show airs, issued an apology regarding the remarks made by the singer.

Jaan Kumar Sanu apologies for his remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. #BB14#BiggBoss14pic.twitter.com/WIRugLSzW1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2020

On a lighter note, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan shared some sweet and romantic moments in the house. The captaincy task continued on tonight's episode.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.