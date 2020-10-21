Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Says He Has A 'Girlfriend At Home.' The Internet's Guess Is Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla shared this image. (courtesy realsidharthshukla)

Highlights Sidharth features as one of the seniors on 'Bigg Boss 14'

"You can't be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home," Sidharth said

The hashtag #SidNaaz has been trending on Twitter

Sidharth Shukla, who currently features as one of the senior members, along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday. On Tuesday's episode, the actor asked fellow senior Gauahar Khan not to touch him during the task because he has a girlfriend. "You can't be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home," the actor said. After Sidharth's comment, a section of the Internet thought that the actor was talking about former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who confessed her love for the Balika Vadhu actor on several occasions in last season of the show.

See some of the tweets here:

"We have got Shehnaaz Gill in the House"

I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME #SidharthShukla#SidNaazpic.twitter.com/PFiWchoS3w — Rose is DheetSidSana (@Rose_isFae) October 20, 2020

Sidharth saying I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME!



Shehnaaz liking tweets in support of Sidharth.



Le #SidNaaz Lovers : pic.twitter.com/VJzh9HVFfQ — Wonderful Sheena (@sidnaazbaebies) October 21, 2020

I have a girlfriend at home and girlfriend be like : pic.twitter.com/538DAJN1oS — priyaa (@chalpakaamat) October 20, 2020

"Listen i am engaged dont do this"

"I have a girlfriend at home you can't be touching me"#SidNaazpic.twitter.com/Dm5oDbC6Oq — (@_sidandsana) October 20, 2020

On Twitter, #SidNaaz started trending big time. Here are some more tweets:

This is absolutely superb I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME #SidNaazpic.twitter.com/RBVIDcjhuo — Rose is DheetSidSana (@Rose_isFae) October 20, 2020

#SidNaaz is trending with



I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME @sidharth_shukla@ishehnaaz_gill

Aapki visheh tippani iss par ?? pic.twitter.com/bAzVsQDrcW — Sonam(@Sonam2793) October 20, 2020

During Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shenaaz became good friends and Sidharth also appeared on the first episode of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra tried to find suitable life partners for themselves. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla also co-starred in the music video Bhula Dunga.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in the TV show Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also starred in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He won the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka.