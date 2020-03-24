Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaz Gill's Love Story Has A Tragic End

Shehnaz and Sidharth in a still from the video. (courtesy YouTube)

The song Bhula Denge released on Tuesday afternoon and it went viral in no time. The title of the song echoes the very feeling of it. The song showcases the love story of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. The almost three-and-a-half minute long video perfectly encapsulates the essence of modern day romance, where Shehnaz Gill leaves Sidharth, and he stands still, hoping for his love to return. During the course of the video, we see Sidharth reminiscing over the old times spent with his lover. The video takes a surprising turn when Shehnaz walks back to Sidharth, but he walks away - which puts the song's title Bhula Dunga into perspective.

The track has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval and the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Check out the video of Bhula Dunga here:

During Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz confessed her love for the Balika Vadhu actor on several occasions. The contestants became good friends on the show.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai, who was also featured in Bigg Boss 13. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also starred in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He won the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Shehnaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She was the second runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.