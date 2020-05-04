'I Get To Learn A Lot From Him': Shehnaaz Gill On Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill shared this photo (courtesy shehnaazgill )

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Monday, with her comments on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz became thick friends on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. They soon became the talk of the town with Shehnaaz professing her love for him on several occasions. Speaking to Times Of India, Shehnaaz said, "Waisi hi hai. He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuchh bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge."

Speaking of her experience on the sets of Big Boss 13, Shehnaaz said, "It was my dream to participate in the show and I am grateful for the experience. A lot of people called me fake, but I always said what came to my mind. But yes, main kisi ko run down nahi kar sakti. I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss."

Soeaking of the controversies and rumours that she became a part of while being on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz said, "People say that I got into Bigg Boss because of controversies, but I don't care. I have reached so far on my own. So, if people think that they can drag me into another controversy, they are mistaken. I won't give them any importance by responding or reacting. I want to stay away from controversies. Bahut saari galtiyaan kee, tum khud ko prove karne ke chakkar mein khud phas jaate ho. It's better to not prove yourself to anyone. Rather, focus on your work and prove yourself with your work."

In the course of the conversation, Shehnaaz also revealed that she dreams of acting in Bollywood. Shehnaaz, who had acted in Punjabi films, said, "I want to get into acting and I am focused on it now. I will take up good music videos as and when they come."

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Darshan Raval's music video Bhula Dunga where she starred with Sidharth Shukla.