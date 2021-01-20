Bigg Boss 14: 'I Love Her,' Says Eijaz Khan About Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: pavitrapunia_)

Eijaz Khan, who temporarily left the Bigg Boss house to shoot a web-series, confessed that he "loves" Pavitra Punia and his intentions are "honest and pure" in a recent interview with Times Of India. Eijaz and Pavitra shared a love-hate relationship inside the house until Pavitra's eviction. Speaking about his relationship with the actress, Eijaz Khan said that they both have met each other's brothers and they are taking one step a day. "When I met Pavi (Pavitra), I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it," he told the TOI.

Recently, on Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia entered the house after her eviction to meet Eijaz and the duo confessed their feelings for each other. They trended big time on social media for their loved up moment.

Addressing the rumours that his equation with Pavitra is a promotional stunt for Salman Khan's reality show, Eijaz said: "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. Woh jis tarah se dhyaan rakhti hai, saaf safaai karti hai apna samajh kar. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid" and added: "A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren't kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves."

In the same interview, Eijaz Khan said he will spend more time with Pavitra to know her better. He said that they both will take decisions regarding their relationship "keeping in mind their well-being."

"To be honest, I was scared when I was inside the house, as one starts building castles in the air without having understood the other person. So, it's better to play 'BB' in the real world...understanding each other or fighting with each other (laughs)," he added.

Eijaz Khan has starred in several films and TV shows. He is known for his performance in R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's film Tanu Weds Manu and series Kkavyanjali. Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love u Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.