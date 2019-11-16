Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 16, 2019: Salman Khan Praises Asim Riaz For His Honesty

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan in a still from the show.

The show's host Salman Khan added a little Dabangg flavor to tonight's episode ofWeekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13. The 53-year-old actor began the episode by dancing to his recently released song Hud Hud Dabangg from his film Dabangg 3. Salman, who was supposed to announce the name of this week's evicted contestant in tonight's episode, said that he will declare the name tomorrow. During his interaction with the housemates, Salman praised Asim Riaz for his conduct in the house and for playing well in the game. Salman called Asim as the "honest" contestant in the house he expressed his disappointment towards Khesari for doubting himself on several occasions. In another segment of the show, Salman played the thappad ki Khursi game as a part of which Shefali, Paras and Vikas were targeted.

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announced a task, wherein each housemate had to allot different tags like gayab, entertainer, coward, leader etc to the wild card contestants including Devoleena and Rashami Desai. Vikas Pathak, popularly known as 'Hindustani Bhau' was given the title "Bol Bachchan." Khesari was labeled as "Work in progress." Shefali was given the tag of "dishaheen." Vishal was given the tag of the leader.

Salman Khan had a slightly different school of thought from the housemates and told them during the interaction that based on the audiences' opinion, the real entertainer is Vikas whereas Shefali is the real leader.

In another segment of the show, Vishal and Vikas had a showdown of sorts once again when Vishal expressed his views that he thinks that Vikas is getting aggressive and targeting him incessantly. Other housemates intervened and tried to resolve the fight.

It will be interesting to see who will be evicted in tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 13.

