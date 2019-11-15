Bigg Boss 13, November 15 Preview: Rift Between Paras And Mahira Because Of Hindustani Bhau

Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau in a still from the show.

Highlights A new side of Sidharth Shukla will be seen tonight Bigg Boss will cancel the luxury budget task A new task will be given all men in the house

Friendships are not permanent inside Bigg Boss' house and Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight in Thursday night's episode proved that. However, tonight a new friendship appears to be on the verge of collapse. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be sent to jail after the house will label them as the 'most disobedient' members. When they are locked up in a makeshift jail in the garden area, Bigg Boss will delegate Hindustani Bhau to make a commentary video (like the ones he's famous for) choosing three contestants. Bhau will choose Mahira, Paras and Shehnaz Gill. As per the show's promo, Bhau's comments on Mahira has the house in splits, including Paras, which the Naagin actress finds offensive.

Mahira will then ask Bhau to stay in his limits and she'll reprimand Paras for joining the others and laughing at her. Paras will lose his cool and get into a verbal spat with Mahira. Will this be the end Paras and Mahira's friendship?

Meanwhile, the contestants will also continue with the luxury budget task, which started on Thursday night. Shehnaz and Asim will successfully destroy the opponent team's work, after which all hell will break loose. New entrants Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan, who are from opposing teams, destroy each others' raw material thus forcing Bigg Boss to cancel the task and taking away the luxury budget altogether.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fans will get to see an improved version of Siudharth Shulka in tonight's episode. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor will be seen washing utensils without being prompted and he'll appear to be politer to actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee too. Sidharth and Devoleena's newly formed 'friendship' will raise several eyebrows inside the house.

Another highlight of the upcoming episode will be Bigg Boss' 'Garnier Men Acno Fight' task for men in the house. Sidharth is teamed with frenemy Asim, Hindustani Bhau with Vishal and Arhaan with Bhujpuri actor Khesari Lal. They will be asked to race overcoming the hurdles that come their way and the winning pair will get a special hamper.

