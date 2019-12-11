Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 10, 2019: Aarti Singh Breaks Down After Reading Her Family's Letter

Bigg Boss 13: Aati Singh in a still from the show.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13was extremely emotional as the inmates received special letters from their family members, but there was a catch to it. Bigg Boss announced this week's captaincy task, called the 'Bigg Boss Post Office' task, as a part of which a special post box was set up in the house. Letters from Aarti, Shehnaz, Mahira, Asim, Shefali and Rashami's families were sent, with a mix of empty envelopes. Every time the song Chitthi Aayi played, one name was announced and the remaining contestants had to grab the original letter in order to make it to the next level of the captaincy task. The contestants had the choice to give the letter to their co-contestant or to destroy it.

Shehnaaz Gill was the first contestant to get a letter from the family. However, Rashami Desai destroyed her letter right away. The second in turn was Aarti Singh, who was lucky enough to get the letter due to Asim Riaz's help. Aarti Singh broke down after reading the letter that was sent to her by her family. Rashami Desai almost got the letter but she couldn't read it. Here's what happened, Vikas Phatak gave the letter to Rashami. However, Viakas Gupta snatched the letter from Rashami's hands and destroyed it, saying that the actress did not actually need the letter.

Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill were seen teaming up, especially against Rashami. Shehnaaz even cheered Vikas for destroying Rashami's letter. Meanwhile, this season's most controversial contestants Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra sat back and enjoyed watching the others play while they were resting in the secret room.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.