Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Wrote This After Rubina Dilaik Won This Season

Rubina Dilaik shared this image. (courtesy rubinadilaik)

Highlights Rubina Dilaik won the trophy and Rs 36 lakh

"Well played," tweeted Sidharth Shukla

Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up

Rubina Dilaik, a popular face in the Indian television circuit, won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night. The 33-year-old actress, who entered the TV reality show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla, won the trophy and Rs 36 lakh after surviving in the house for over 140 days. After the show's host Salman Khan announced Rubina Dilaik's name as the winner of the show, the actress was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, fans, family and former Bigg Boss contestants. Among them was a message from Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actor tweeted on Sunday night: "Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik for winning BB 14 ... Well played."

Read Sidharth Shukla's tweet here:

Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 21, 2021

Sidharth Shukla emerged as last season's winner of the TV reality show. He also featured as one of the 'Toofani Seniors' in Bigg Boss 14, alongside Hina Khan (season 11 finalist) and Gauahar Khan (who won season 7). As seniors, Sidharth and others had to extend their support to the contestants and they also took some important calls through the course of their 2 weeks stay in the house, which included evictions and giving immunity .

Besides Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant competed for the winner's trophy. Rakhi Sawant was the first of the five finalists to be out of the race, while Aly Goni was the second one to leave the house. Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya were the second and first runner-up, respectively. Rakhi Sawant walked out of the show with Rs 14 lakh (deducted from the winning amount).

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.