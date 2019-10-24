Bigg Boss 13: 'Siddharth Shukla Used To Touch Me Inappropriately,' Alleges Former Co-Star

Siddharth Shukla shared this image. (Image courtesy: realsidharthshukla )

Highlights Siddharth Shukla is a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 "He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me," she said "I had complained about him to one of the producers," she added

Siddharth Shukla is arguably one of the most controversial contestants on the current season of Bigg Boss. The 38-year-old actor is frequently called out on social media, for his rude and aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. He once again topped the trends list on Thursday. However, this time the actor was called out by his former co-star. In a recent interview with the Times Of India, she alleged that Siddharth "passed vulgar comments" on her while they were working on the show together. "He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can't even share with you," said the actress.

The actress also accused Siddharth of "touching her inappropriately" during the shoots. "There were times when he would get over friendly and touch me in an inappropriate manner. Once we were shooting a master shot where he had to touch my feet and the way touched me I felt disgusted," she said.

She also revealed during the interview that she complained about Siddharth to one of the creative producers. However, the actor yelled at her once he found out and even "body shamed" her. She added, "I had complained about him to one of the creative producers of the show after which he created a huge ruckus on the sets. When he arrived the next day on the sets he was yelling at the top of his voice against me. From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one mahaan (great) person."

Siddharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai, who is also a contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also starred in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.