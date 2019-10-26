Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Paras, Shefali And Siddhartha Dey

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is all set to meet the contestants for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where he will hold up the mirror for Paras Chhabra, Shefali Shah and Siddhartha Dey. In the Diwali special episode tonight, Salman Khan will rebuke the contestants over their extremely violent and aggressive behaviour in the last week. In addition, Salman Khan will school Shefali for speaking ill about Shehnaz Kaur while he will slam Siddhartha Dey's offensive comments. Earlier this week, during the 'BB Snake and Ladder' task, Siddharth Dey and Shefali passed derogatory remarks about Shehnaz and called her 'characterless' because of which Shehnaz broke down.

In tonight's episode Salman Khan will ask Shefli who authorised her to give a character certificate to Shehnaz. In the promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan rebukes Shefali saying: "Ladki ladki ki respect ni karti hai." The 53-year-old actor also slams Siddhartha Dey for his 'rejected woman' comment. Salman Khan also tells Paras that his opinion about him doesn't make any difference highlighting the Splitsvilla alumnus' 'yeh Salman sir ka chid-chid zyada ho rha hai' comment.

Last week in Bigg Boss' house, the celebrities were at their worst behaviour in the words of the omniscient one. Bigg Boss had to intervene several times to break up celebrity fights. The tasks had to be cancelled after the housemates refused to comply by rules and instead tried to get through with aggression.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

