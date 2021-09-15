Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Abhinav Shukla Met Shehnaaz Gill Recently. What He Said

Shehnaaz Gill with brother Shehbaz from Sidharth Shukla's funeral

Highlights Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fell in love on 'Bigg Boss 13'

Shehnaaz Gill has been away from the media glare since Sidharth's death

Weeks after Sidharth Shukla's death, actor Abhinav Shukla said Shehnaaz Gill is "coping well," in an interview with SpotboyE. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house together - Sidharth's sudden death earlier this month left the showbiz fraternity shocked and heartbroken. At Sidharth Shukla's funeral, Shehnaaz Gill was inconsolable, with her father saying she couldn't stop crying. Speaking to SpotboyE, Abhinav Shukla said he and his wife Rubina Dilaik recently checked up on Shehnaaz and her mother in person: "I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish," he said.

Since Sidharth Shukla's death on September 2, Shehnaaz Gill has not made public appearances, stayed away from the media and has been absent from social media as well. After Sidharth Shukla's death, his brother Shehbaz shared heart-wrenching tributes to the late actor, writing: "Mera Sher, you are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not, love you."

SidNaaz, as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were popularly known to fans, had released a docu-film on their Bigg Boss experience titled Silsila SidNaaz Ka. They also appeared on the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 together. On Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill had professed her love for Sidharth Shukla, while in the next season of the show, Sidharth had said he has a girlfriend back home.

In addition to Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and competed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 Sidharth Shukla started out in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with the 2008 TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He was best known for starring in Balika Vadhu. Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai on September 2. He was 40.