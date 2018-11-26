Bigg Boss 12: Evicted, Srishty Rode Dismisses Rohit Suchanti Rumours, Says 'Manish Naggdev Is My Boyfriend'

Srishty Rode with her boyfriend Manish Naggdev. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Srishty Rode, who was ousted from Bigg Boss 12 over the weekend, told news agency IANS that she did not share a romantic relationship with co-contestant Rohit Suchanti, who entered the show as a wild card entry. Srishty also said that she is dating actor Manish Naggdev and that 'she loves him a lot.' She told IANS: "Rohit and I are just good friends. I have a boyfriend (actor Manish Naggdev) and I love him a lot. Rohit respected the fact that I have a boyfriend outside the house and he never crossed his limits. I had a lot of fun with him in the house and I would like to maintain my friendship with him."

Srishty stayed in Bigg Boss' house for over two months and on Sunday, the Yeh Ishq Haaye actress was evicted. Srishty says that she was shocked with the decision as had not expected to be voted out this week. "I don't know what went wrong as my game was improving day by day. It was quite shocking for me. I felt that I did not deserve to get out so soon from the show... I wasn't expecting that I will get voted out," Srishty told IANS.

Speaking about her two-month stay in Bigg Boss 12, Srishty said: "It was one of the best experiences of my life... playing the game all alone made me strong and helped me in enhancing my confidence. It was a wonderful experience. There were moments of highs and lows, which I will always cherish and remember in my life."

Srishty Rode also talked about her equation with Sreesanth and told IANS that she would like to see actor Karanvir Bohra as one of the finalists. "I failed to understand Sreesanth in the house... My equation with him was always changing. I don't want to judge him on the basis of the show. I want to meet him outside the house and want to see how he is as a person outside the house," said Srishty.

In the last few weeks, a section of the Internet had accused host Salman Khan of being biased against Karanvir but Srishty did not second that. "I love Salman. I never felt that he was ever biased. It was fun with him on every weekend," she said.

