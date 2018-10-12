Bigg Boss 12, Day 25, Written Update: Srishty Rode, Shivashish Mishra, Sourabh Patel Get Locked In Kal Kothri

A still from Bigg Boss 12 (courtesy ColorsTV)

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 12 began with the contestants trying to pacify Srishty Rode about last night's incident when Srishty and Saba Khan had an ugly fight, following which the duo have been banned from captaincy. However, later in the day, Srishty was also sent to the kal kothri along with Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel. Nehha Pendse took Srishty's name as one of the contestants who should be sent to kal kothri because she tried to hurt her after last night's fight and Nehha is still irritated with that. Jasleen Matharu agreed that srishty was aggressive indeed during the previous task. But Srishty, in her defence, said: "Mujhe manzoor nahi hogi kaal kothri ki saza."

Friday's episode also witnessed several fights in the house - Karanvir Vohra was part of one, in which he accused Surbhi Rana of 'double standards'. Meanwhile, Saba and Sana Khan also argued with Karanvir over his comments about their participation in Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, the captains Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary chose four contestants - two from Team Singles and two from Jodis - to participate in a task. While one set of contestants hurled accusations at others, the second set of contestants were to defend against the accusations. Dipika and Nehha were chosen from Team Singles while Urvashi and Jasleen were picked from the jodis.

Meanwhile in the secret room, while Sreesanth planned to take down Dipika Kakar, Anup Jalota blushed as Jasleen confessed she has been missing her partner.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 12.