Bigg Boss 12 Day 14: Salman Khan Welcomes Loveyatri Actors Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain and Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss

Highlights Salman Khan will announce 'double eviction' in today's episode Aayush Sharma will play an interesting game with Salman Khan Salman Khan will announce a new task for BB contestants

In today's 'Weekend Ka War' episode, Salman Khan will be dropping the biggest shocker for the contestants, which they did not see coming. In case you thought that the contestants are safe at least for week after Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik's eviction last night, well, think again. In today's episode, Salman Khan will announce 'double eviction', which will come as a complete shocker to the housemates. On a lighter note, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will come on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote their film Loveyatri, which has been produced by Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will talk about their upcoming film Loveyatri, which will release this week. Aayush will also play an interesting game with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

Salman Khan will also announce a pretty interesting task in today's episode. After this task, equations between the contestants are sure to be affected since a lot will be revealed about what they think about each other.

Iss baar contestants ko khilane honge ek dusre ko cupcakes ek anokhe andaaz mein! Dekhna na bhulein #WeekendKaVaar with @BeingSalmanKhan aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12#BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/8fP49aflkp — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 30, 2018

Salman Khan will nominate Jasleen Matharu and Dipika Kakar for tonight's Sultani Akhada face-off. Salman is going to bestow a special to the winning contestant.

Meanwhile, Roshmi, who was evicted in yesterday's episode, said that she will "cherish" the moments spent in the Bigg Boss house. " I am going to cherish this time for a lifetime. While I make an exit from the show, I am taking back lots of memories with me. I am hopeful that the audience will remember me and I would like to thank each and every one of them for supporting me in this journey," Roshmi told news agency IANS.

