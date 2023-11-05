Bigg Boss 17: Wildcard Contestant Manasvi Mamgai Gets Evicted

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: teammanasvi )

Bigg Boss 17 has seen its second eviction. The latest contestant to leave the house is Manasvi Mamgai. This came as a shock to make as Manasvi was one of the wildcard entries last week. She along with Samarth Jurel joined the housemates. Sharing a picture of Manasvi on Instagram, the makers of the show said, “Elimination ka shikaar bani Manasvi Mamgai iss baar. Send her some love.” After leaving the house, Manasvi spoke about her brief stay inside the BB house. Speaking to DNA, the actress said that contestants don't want to mess with Munawar Faruqui. “Log Munawar [Faruqui] ke against jaane se darrte hai, even Anurag [Dobhal], because he got such a sena [army of fans] outside. Mujhe bhi darr laga tha shuru mein ki kahi bahar meri family ke upar koi risk na aa jaye. But main nahi darti. [People don't want to mess with Munawar Faruqui. After all, he has such a loyal fan base. They are also scared of Anurag Dobhal and his army of fans. Initially, I was worried and didn't talk much thinking about my family.]”

Talking about her game plan and how she dealt with Munawar Faruqui, Manasvi Mamgai added, “Jaha mujhe galat laga I confronted, irrespective unki kitni fan following hai. Jo galat hai woh galat hai, and befizool ke jhagde bhi nahi kiye. [I confronted the moment I left something was not right. I wasn't bothered by his fan following. I did what I wanted to do.]”

During the same interview, Manasvi Mamgai claimed that the arguments between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were “pre-planned.”

“I have a slight doubt that Vicky [Jain] and Ankita [Lokhande] have planned to argue on the show to attract the limelight. Kahi na kahi, maybe unhone plan kiya ho ki starting mein rift create karenge and then will become stronger [At some point, they must have planned it]," she said.



