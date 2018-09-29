Bigg Boss 12, Day 13: 'Salespersons' Ayushmann Khurrana And Tabu Will Leave You In Splits

Ayushmann and Tabu - co-stars of new film AndhaDhun - will diffuse the underlying tension on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12, Day 13: A still from the episode

Bigg Boss 12, Day 13: A still from the episode

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu - co-stars of new film AndhaDhun - will diffuse the underlying tension on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 12. Saturday means it's time for Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, who will ask difficult questions to the contestants but amidst all the war of words, it's Tabu and Ayushmann's skills as salespersons that will take the spotlight. As part of a fun task, Salman will ask his colleagues to enact a tele-shopping sequence of sorts and sell off certain items. The very enthusiastic Ayushmann will hilariously target Sreesanth while Tabu will rope in Shivashish. This will result in an audience full of people laughing out loud, including Salman, Ayushmann and Tabu.

 

 

 

 

Ayushmann Khurrana will also enter the Bigg Boss house in order to find out the 'Andhadhun Follower'. That will be reason enough for the housemates to exchange blames and hurl accusations at each other. Just before exiting the house, Ayushmann will assign a fun task to contestants and will ask them to rate each other as the most entertaining or the least entertaining participants.

After all the masti-shasti, Salman Khan will put on his stern persona and question the contestants about their performances. Addressing each contestant, he will point out how they are not pulling up their socks and putting in their full efforts. The jodis and the singles will be put to task when at the katghera with Salman Khan reading out the accusations made against them.

 

 

 

 

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss will end with Salman Khan announcing this week's eviction. Can you guess who will it be? Tell us in the comments below.

 

 

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 12.

bigg boss 12 day 13tabu ayushmann

