Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan To Debut Opposite Prabhas? What We Know So Far

Arshi said that she is starting her film career in the South "I can't say anything more unless it is officially announced," she added Arshi Khan was one of the most-talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 11



Over the weekend, a tweet made from an unverified Twitter account operating under the moniker - @ArshiKOfficial - read, "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman."



Read the tweet here.

#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan@ColorsTV@EndemolShineIND@BiggBoss@rajcheerfull#AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 20, 2018



Arshi Khan was one of the most-talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 11. She was known for her fights and use of foul language during conversations. In fact, host Salman Khan reprimanded her several times for her words. In the initial few days, she was close to Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and addressed her as 'Maa.' Later, Arshi became friends with Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan. After her eviction, which happened some weeks before the finale, Arshi re-entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a special guest.



Prabhas became a pan-India star after starring the two-part epic series Baahubali, directed by S S Rajamouli. He is currently filming Saaho, a bilingual film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.





