Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan To Debut Opposite Prabhas? What We Know So Far

Over the past few weeks, several media reports suggested that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan might make her debut in the industry in a film with superstar Prabhas. (None of them confirmed). Mumbai Mirror reports that Arshi is starting her career in films but a probable debut opposite Prabhas isn't confirmed. "I am starting my film career in the South and I am heading to Hyderabad for the same soon. I can't say anything more unless it is officially announced," said Arshi, on being asked about Prabhas' film.
Over the weekend, a tweet made from an unverified Twitter account operating under the moniker - @ArshiKOfficial - read, "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman."
#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan@ColorsTV@EndemolShineIND@BiggBoss@rajcheerfull#AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman— Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 20, 2018
Prabhas became a pan-India star after starring the two-part epic series Baahubali, directed by S S Rajamouli. He is currently filming Saaho, a bilingual film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.