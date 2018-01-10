Bigg Boss 11, January 10: Who Is The Meanest Of Them All? Arshi Khan Has The Answer

Bigg Boss: Shilpa Shinde will destroy Hina Khan's favourite mug

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 10, 2018 20:00 IST
Bigg Boss: Still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arshi Khan will choose the meanest housemate
  2. Puneesh Sharma will destroy Akash's ring
  3. Hina Khan will have an emotional breakdown
Begum Arshi Khan will continue her quest to find the meanest person from the top five contestants of the Bigg Boss house. In today's episode, she will successfully manage to instigate the gharwale to explore their dark side. In yesterday's episode, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh were chosen to prove that they are the meanest contestants and in today's episode Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma will find out how mean their fellow housemates can become. The housemates will be extremely mean to Akash Dadlani. Hina will decide to destroy Akash's favourite ring while Puneesh will decide to spoil his best tee.
 

Next photo on the wall will feature Hina's face. Akash and Vikas will suggest that they want to destroy Hina's favourite robe, Shilpa will plan to hit Hina right where it hurts the most. Plan A: Destroying Hina's make-up or Plan B: targeting her favorite 'SHERRKHAN' mug gifted to her by beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Shilpa, who till now has been accused of not participating in any task, will prove that she is 'in it to win it.' Shilpa will destroy Hina's mug and thus Hina will break into tears.
 

Puneesh and Akash will be in the limelight and will face the meanness quotient of the top five contestants.
 

After the completion of the task, Arshi Khan will declare the winner (the meanest person of the Bigg Boss house). The Bigg Boss finale will happen on Sunday and host Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss Season 11. Excited much?

Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.

bigg boss 11

