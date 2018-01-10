Bigg Boss 11, January 10: Who Is The Meanest Of Them All? Arshi Khan Has The Answer

Highlights
- Arshi Khan will choose the meanest housemate
- Puneesh Sharma will destroy Akash's ring
- Hina Khan will have an emotional breakdown
Next photo on the wall will feature Hina's face. Akash and Vikas will suggest that they want to destroy Hina's favourite robe, Shilpa will plan to hit Hina right where it hurts the most. Plan A: Destroying Hina's make-up or Plan B: targeting her favorite 'SHERRKHAN' mug gifted to her by beau Rocky Jaiswal.
Shilpa, who till now has been accused of not participating in any task, will prove that she is 'in it to win it.' Shilpa will destroy Hina's mug and thus Hina will break into tears.
Puneesh and Akash will be in the limelight and will face the meanness quotient of the top five contestants.
