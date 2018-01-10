Bigg Boss 11, January 9, Written Update: Shilpa Shinde Wants To Slap Aakash Dadlani

Bigg Boss 11 is almost about to reach its finale but Aakash Dadlani is still on with his crazy antics in the house. Soon after the contestants woke up, Aakash approached Shilpa Shinde for a hug. Shilpa clearly disapproved of Aakash's behaviour and said he should behave himself. But Aakash being Aakash wished Shilpa "good morning" along with a side-hug - this left her rather irritated. Later in the day, Shilpa loudly complained to Puneesh Sharma that Aakash is misbehaving with her again when Aakash overheard and said Shilpa had also playfully hit him the night before. A disgusted Shilpa replied she should not only have hit him, but should also have slapped him to put some sense in Aakash.
Aakash challenged Shilpa to slap him when Shilpa, unable to control herself, approached Aakash. The other housemates around the dining table calmed her down and asked Aakash to apologise. Aakash did utter the words "sorry" but repeatedly mentioned Shilpa tried to make up with her the previous night and that's why he decided to greet Shilpa with a morning hug.
As the day progressed, Aarshi Khan made a special entry on the show and she arrived with a surprise task - the contestants were to be mean to each other. At first, Bigg Boss asked the five housemates to unanimously vote for one contestant who they think is rather mean and the title went to Aakash. During the task conducted by Aarshi, Bigg Boss kept photos of one contestant at a time at the photobooth and other contestants suggested mean things to be done with the selected housemate to Aarshi.
