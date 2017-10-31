Bigg Boss 11: Rannvijay Singha On Ex-Roadie Contestant Priyank's Actions In The House Bigg Boss 11: Rannvijay Singha spoke about contestant Priyank Sharma

Problems don't seem to end for contestant Priyank Sharma, who made a re-entry on the show after he got evicted in the first week for hitting Akash Dadlani. Soon after Priyank made a re-entry as a wild card contestant, he was slammed by host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss for s haring personal or outside news and details about contestant Arshi Khan with other housemates. Actor-anchor Rannvijay Singha, who is currently seen hosting the tenth season of TV reality showwith actress Sunny Leone, spoke with Indian Express about Priyank's sudden elimination in the first week.Of Priyank, who also contested in, Rannvijay told Indian Express : "I was in Spain when all of this happened. I got a missed call from Priyank when I returned. I was surprised to know that he got evicted. I asked him if he thinks that he was wrong. He just said he was not wrong. I asked him if he regrets it. He said, "I stood up for something that I believed in." So I was like if you did what you thought was right and you had to suffer through its repercussions, then its fine."Of Priyank's action, Rannvijay, who has shared screen space with Salman Khan in, added, "Sometimes in life you do things just because you are young. But if it is done for the right reason and if you have the courage to take the repercussion then it is ok." Having said this, Rannvijay also said that he would like to know the other side of the story too. "I really want to know the other side of the story. Because I myself have been doing many reality shows. So, I don't know how much of it was edited. There are a lot of times when contestants instigate each other. If you can get a strong contestant evicted with an act like this, then it is a game played very well," reports Indian Express. After re-entering thehouse, Priyank was yet again warned by Bigg Boss for breaking another rule. In Monday's episode, Priyank was nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss for discussing nominations in the house.Rannvijay Singh achieved great success after winning TV reality show. Later, Rannvijay was seen as a host, judge and a gang leader in. He has also starred in films likeand. Rannvijay is one of the most loved TV sensations whilecontestant Priyank Sharma also contested inCurrently, Salman Khan is hosting contestants like TV actress Hina Khan, actor Hiten Tejwani, TV show producer Vikas Gupta, actress Shilpa Shinde while non-celebrity contestants like Arshi Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra in