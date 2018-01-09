Bigg Boss 11: Post-Eviction, Luv Tyagi Hangs Out With Arshi Khan And Bandgi Kalra

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi, who was evicted over the weekend, was spotted spending time with ex-housemates Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra. Pictures of the trio have been shared widely by several Bigg Boss 11 fan clubs. In the pictures, Luv, Arshi and Bandgi, who often fought with each other on the show, can be seen bonding over a cup of coffee. Luv Tyagi entered Bigg Boss 11 as a padosi while Arshi and Bandgi formed the non-celeb group. Bandgi was evicted before Arshi and Luv. During her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Bandgi was romantically involved with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma.
Luv and Puneesh were the first two contestants to win the ticket to finale task. However, they failed in the next task. He was nominated along with Hina Khan, Shilp Shinde and Vikas Gupta, who form the celebrity group.
Post his eviction, in an interview to Indian Express, Luv Tyagi said, "I am definitely happy to have survived the game so long but yes sad that I couldn't reach the finale. There's a lot more that I could have done but since it's about votes, you don't know what will happen. There's a feeling of dissatisfaction but I am happy overall," adding that he had a fair chance to survived if he was nominated with Puneesh and Akash Dadlani. Luv also stated that according to him, Shilpa has a 'strong chance' to win Bigg Boss 11.
Bigg Boss 11 is hosted by Salman Khan.