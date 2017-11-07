Bigg Boss 11, November 7: When Aakash Dadlani Tests Benafsha Soonawallah's Patience

Highlights Aakash has an ugly fight with Benafshah Priyank also fights with Puneesh Sharma Priyank was fighting in Benafshah's favour

Akash Dadlani aaye gharwalon ke nishane pe! Find out more about it tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11pic.twitter.com/BBZxTta8wD — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 7, 2017

The #BB11 housemates cause havoc in the house! It's group @ipriyanksharmaa vs group Puneesh Sharma! Watch tonight at 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/sUktyqGTBl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 7, 2017

Aaksha Dadlani continues to keep the mood of the house heated. For tonight's episode, he zeroes in Benafshah Soonawallah to pick on. Benafshah decides to not react and be calm while Aakash goes on ranting about her and he says what not! He calls her unhygienic and taunts her saying that she smells - Akash's repercussion is actually for yesterday's episode when Benafshah accused him of repeating clothes and not taking showers for days. Benafshah, however, finds it difficult to not react and complains to Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma about Aakash's behaviour. Hina and Priyank condemn Aakash's words and say he should be taught a lesson.Benafshah, who was keeping quiet for this long, threatens Aakash saying she'll divulge rumours she's heard about Aakash and takes Puneesh Sharma's name as the source of those accounts. This irks Puneesh, who loses his calm and begins an argument with Benafshah. Puneesh claims she's never discussed matters concerning Aakash with Benafshah and asks her to swear on her mother about the allegations she's making.Enters Benafshah's good friend Priyank Sharma, who has an ugly fight with Puneesh Sharma. While Hina tries to calm Priyank down, Vikas gets yelled at by Puneesh. The entire house appears divided over Puneesh and Priyank's unnecessary fight. Vikas, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi drag Puneesh away while Priyank goes on commenting from the kitchen area.Bigg Boss also introduces the luxury budget task for the week, which will have an impact on the total prize money of the contestants. The housemates are to sit inside an artificial space shuttle built in the garden area and are only allowed to leave when the siren is played. Those who exit, will file envelops with their names written on it and the amount to be deducted from their prize money inside - the contestants who quit will get voted for captaincy.Watch this space for more updates on