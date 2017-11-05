Bigg Boss 11, November 5: When Salman Khan's Task Is More Fun Than Bigg Boss'

Highlights Salman Khan has a fun task for contestants Bigg Boss will coerce contestants to reveal their secrets There will be at least one elimination tonight

The second part of'spromises some fun and some dark secrets. The contestants will have to prove their mettle in two tasks tonight - on of which is set by Bigg boss while ye other is courtesy of host Salman Khan. In Bigg Boss' task, the fight will be to keep safe from elimination. Like nothing is as simple as it seems, tonight Bigg Boss will force the contestants to reveal their deepest and darkest secret to keep themselves away from elimination. Karanvir Bohra, Tanishaa Mukherji and Aaj Tak programming head Shweta Singh will judge whose secret was the most daring and interesting and announce the winner of the task.Tanishaa Mukherji seems impressed with Shilpa Shinde's guts while Shweta Singh's supportive of Vikas Gupta in this preview clip shared by the official Twitter handle ofThe other task, which has been devised by Salman Khan, is more vindictive (at least for one) and play-like. Salman will divide contestants into pairs. He will ask the female contestants a question and if their answer will be 'no' then their male contest they are paired with will get waxed. Ouch!Salman makes pairs based on who hates who the most - like Puneesh Sharma and Sapna Chowdhary, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani (who loses his cool temporarily when Arshi touches him).Take a look at this preview clip:Watch this space for more updates on