Bigg Boss 11, November 4: Hiten Tejwani And Puneesh Sharma's Tough Fight For Captaincy. Who Will Be The Winner?

Puneesh peed in his pants during the task Most of the contestants voted for Hiten to be the captain Salman will feature in the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Puneesh Sharma, @tentej and Benafsha drink some more water. Tune in now to catch this unique captaincy task. #BB11pic.twitter.com/M0VjFnELtP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017

In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 11 , Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were nominated for the captaincy and they had to perform a task to become the new captain. In the task, Hiten, Puneesh and Benafsha had to sit on cycles and had to move it right and left. When the signal turned red, they had to drink a whole glass of water. If any contestant got down from cycle, he/she would be out from the captaincy race. While Puneesh peed in his pants, Benafsha quit the task. Now, Hiten and Puneesh are fighting for captaincy. Hiten said that it isn't cool for him to pee on camera, since he's a father.Who do you think will cycle their way to captaincy - Hiten or Puneesh?Most of the contestants voted for Hiten to be the captain. The final decision of the housemates had irked Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa said that Akash had given all the money to the others and sacrificed his chance of becoming a captain. Despite this, the housemates did not give him a chance.Meanwhile, not to forget, it's Saturday, time for Salman Khan'son theepisodes. Salman will review the entire episode and speak to the contestants. What consequences will Vikas Gupta face for trying to leave the house? Will Shilpa Shinde be reprimanded for making personal comments on Vikas? The Vikas Gupta-Shilpa Shinde fight was the main highlight of this week.Currently, thehouse is hosting 15 contestants.