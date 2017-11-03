Bigg Boss 11, November 3, Written Update: Who Will Cycle Their Way To The Captaincy - Hiten Tejwani Or Puneesh Sharma? Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla decided to quit the captaincy task

151 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bigg Boss 11: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss) New Delhi: Highlights Vikas Gupta tried to escape from the house Bigg Boss gave cycle captaincy task Puneesh, Benafsha, Hiten performed the task Sone doon ya nahi? The episode began with Shilpa Shinde's taunts and provoking statements for Vikas Gupta. Each housemate requested Shilpa not to irk Vikas but Shilpa sat near the kaalkothri and sang aaj na sone denge tujhko. She even threw utensils and tried to take off Vikas' blanket with a stick. Annoyed by Shilpa, Vikas tagged her 'pagal' and asked captain Luv Tyagi to open the kaalkothri gate. Because Vikas was hurt, he asked Luv if he could use the Bigg Boss house washroom. After coming out of the kaalkothri, Vikas lost his patience and said

Shilpa Shinde is still not done testing @lostboy54's patience! What will happen next? Find out tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/rBqHSGzg46 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017



"Open the confession room, I am done," yelled Vikas. Later at night, when the gharwale were asleep, Vikas tried to escape the house. He piled up chairs and stools to climb the wall and get out of the Bigg Boss house.



In the morning, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani discussed that this was Vikas' strategy for the game and Shilpa continued to ask Vikas why didn't he leave the house. Bhaag bhaag kar thake nahi aap? Shilpa asked Vikas.



Rapper Akash Dadlani's shield (raksha kavach) has been stolen by someone and Akash and Puneesh together searched for it. Later, the duo found the shield but decided not to tell this to anyone.



Bigg Boss announced that it was time for captaincy and Vikas could also participate in other captaincy tasks, except this week's. Benafsha Soonwalla, who stood as a winner in the luxury budget task, was the first person to compete in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose other two contestants, who performed well in the luxury task. Sapna Choudhary got really annoyed when nobody chose her as the best performer. The gharwale chose Puneesh and Hiten as the two contestants.

Captaincy ke liye Biggboss ne diya cycle task! Gharwalein kise banayenge davedar? Watch tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/DWDhzIjAtg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 3, 2017



Captaincy task was to balance a cycle but with a twist. The contestants had to paddle the cycle in the garden area and drink water, whenever the light turned red. Anybody, who got off from the cycle first, would lose the game.

Captaincy ke liye ho rahi hai kadi jung! Who do you think will win the cycle task? #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/a37Ywlwst7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017



Puneesh Sharma shocked everyone by peeing in his pants. The competition became tougher and Benafsha couldn't control and decided to quit the task. Who do you think will win the captaincy task?



Salman Khan will take up all the issues of the house in tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



