Bigg Boss 11, November 2, Written Update: Vikas Gupta Tries To Leave The House, Again Bigg Boss 11: After Vikas went to the kaalkothri, Shilpa Shinde taunted him about being there. Tired of Shilpa's constant taunts, Vikas made an exit from the jail's window

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta in a still from the show (Image courtesy: BiggBoss) New Delhi: Highlights Priyank accused Vikas of groupism Mehjabeen and Vikas' name was taken for kaalkothri punishment Priyank had a fight with Akash over the latter's behaviour Bigg Boss 11 contestants woke up to the tunes of Khalbali Hai Khalbali on Thursday's episode of the show. In the morning, Vikas Gupta discusses Priyank Sharma's changed behaviour towards him. Vikas told Hiten that since Priyank has seen a few episodes of the show, he is playing a smart game and ganging up with Hina Khan and some of the famous contestants. He also discussed Shilpa Shinde's plan in the luxury budget task. Later, a fight followed between Vikas and Priyank, who accused Vikas of groupism. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select two people whose performance in the luxury budget task was weak. kaalkothri, will only get food twice a day.

Bigg Boss tells the housemates that whoever goes to the Kaal Kothri will only get food twice a day! #BB11pic.twitter.com/QZ5j83SkvE — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 2, 2017



Shilpa thought that Vikas deserves to go the kaalkothri while others felt that both the vyaparis (Shilpa and Vikas) should be sent to jail. After several arguments and discussions, Mehjabeen Siddiqui and Vikas' name was elected. Bigg Boss gave a special power to captain Luv Tyagi to send another contestant to the kaalkothri and so, he took Arshi Khan's name.



After Vikas went to the kaalkothri, Shilpa and Akash Dadlani taunt him about being there. Tired of Shilpa's constant taunts, Vikas told Arshi that he wants to leave the house. He made an exit from the jail's window despite being stopped by Arshi and Mehjabeen.



Bigg Boss scolded Vikas for his behaviour and said that whatever problem he's facing, he should discuss it with Bigg Boss. Shilpa was happy to know that Vikas took this step, but the other housemates asked her to keep a check on her behaviour.



Later, Vikas was called in the confession room and Bigg Boss asked him for an explanation for the uncalled behaviour. Vikas said that he's done with the show and wanted to quit. He said he will not stay with Shilpa in the same house. Bigg Boss asked him not to lose his calm and he will be fine soon.



Shilpa was also called in the confession room and Bigg Boss strictly told her not to make personal comments in her fights.



Vikas then narrated Shilpa and his professional tiff to all the contestant that amidst that, Priyank had a fight with Akash over the latter's behaviour.





