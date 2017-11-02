Bigg Boss 11, November 2: Two Contestants To Get Kaalkothri Punishment. A Special Power For Captain Luv Tyagi Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde will realises that some of the housemates back-stabbed her in the luxury budget task by giving money to opponent Vikas Gupta

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bigg Boss 11: The housemates will take the decision mutually New Delhi: Highlights Shilpa will later regret that she made Akash return all the money Contestants will have to elect two housemates for kaalkothri punishment Several arguments will take place over the decision



Later in the day, after Bigg Boss' order, the contestants, with mutual consent will have to elect two housemates, who according to them, were the worst performers in the task. The elected contestants will be sent to kaalkothri. Luv Tyagi, who is currently the captain of Bigg Boss 11 house will be given a special power to send one contestant directly to the jail.

Kaun banega worst performer? Kise milegi kaal kothri ki sazaa? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30pm! pic.twitter.com/QEQca4lFku — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 2, 2017



The contestants blame each other and several arguments will take place in deciding the worst performers in the task. In a sneak peek video, it was shown that most of the contestants take Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's name for the kaalkothri punishment. Who do you think will be voted to serve the kaalkothri punishment?

Pressure builds up in the #BB11 house, as the time for choosing worst performer has arrived!https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/airf03PFSr — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 2, 2017



Currently, the Bigg Boss 11 house is hosting 15 contestants. Priyank, Hiten Tejwani, Mehjabeen Siddiqui, Dhinchak Pooja, Hina Khan, Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna and Sabyasachi Satpathy have been nominated for vote out this week.





In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde will realises that some of the housemates back-stabbed her in the luxury budget task by giving money to opponent Vikas Gupta at the last moment and then, she calls him a 'beggar' for asking them to do so. Shilpa will later regret that she made Akash Dadlani return all the money to the fellow contestants, which in turn, lead to Vikas' victory. Vikas and Benafsha Soonawalla were declared the winners of the luxury budget task. Benafsha was able to get the maximum amount of money due to Priyanka Sharma's help as he persuaded Sapna Choudhary and others to give the cash to him.Later in the day, after Bigg Boss' order, the contestants, with mutual consent will have to elect two housemates, who according to them, were the worst performers in the task. The elected contestants will be sent to. Luv Tyagi, who is currently the captain ofhouse will be given a special power to send one contestant directly to the jail.The contestants blame each other and several arguments will take place in deciding the worst performers in the task. In a sneak peek video, it was shown that most of the contestants take Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's name for thepunishment. Who do you think will be voted to serve thepunishment?Currently, thehouse is hosting 15 contestants. Priyank, Hiten Tejwani, Mehjabeen Siddiqui, Dhinchak Pooja, Hina Khan, Bandgi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna and Sabyasachi Satpathy have been nominated for vote out this week.