Bigg Boss 11, November 1, Written Update: Vikas Gupta And Benafsha Soonawalla - Winners Of Cushion Bazaar

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Benafsha Soonawalla were the winners of luxury budget task

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 01, 2017 23:35 IST
Bigg Boss 11: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vikas Gupta defeated Shilpa Shinde's team in the task
  2. Benafsha Soonawalla was the other winner
  3. Contestants were seen fighting over money
Did Bigg Boss play Paisa Paisa song in today's episode for Shilpa Shinde? The Cushion Bazaar luxury budget task raised an argument between good friends Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan over money. The BB Cushion Factory task started with full motivation and dedication by the contestants.

#1 The first order given by Bigg Boss for Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde was of 50 cushions.

Luv Tyagi, who was supposed to make cushions for Vikas Gupta, betrayed him in the middle of the task and helped Shilpa's team. Team Vikas and Team Shilpa lashed out at each other and Arshi tagged Shilpa as 'bikharan.'
 
 

Unfortunately, Vikas and Shilpa, yet again failed to complete the order of 50 cushions. Shilpa was heard saying, "vyaapar me zero akal me hero," to opponent Vikas while Vikas denied all the claims that Shilpa had put on him.

#2 The second and the last order given by Bigg Boss for Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde was of 25 cushions.

Since it was the last and the final order and could decide the winning team, all the gharwale started discussing about their money. Hina Khan, Luv and Akash stole all the money and hided it while Shilpa broke into tears and requested Akash to return all the stolen money and in the last she became successful in doing so while Vikas (the master mind) convinced Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra to give him all the money.
 

Akash's new rap is in the honour of the new task. Watch here:
 

Shilpa and Vikas lost the luxury budget task as declared by Bigg Boss and the employer with highest number of points was Benafsha Soonawalla. Shilpa Shinde had zero points while Vikas had over 90 thousand points. Vikas and Benafsha were declared two winners of the luxury budget task.

Who do you think will stand out as the new captain of the house and who will go to the kalkothri? Excited much? Keep watching Bigg Boss 11.

