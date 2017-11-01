Bigg Boss 11, November 1, Written Update: Vikas Gupta And Benafsha Soonawalla - Winners Of Cushion Bazaar

Bigg Boss 11 : A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss )

Highlights Vikas Gupta defeated Shilpa Shinde's team in the task Benafsha Soonawalla was the other winner Contestants were seen fighting over money

Shilpa Shinde & @lostboy54 get into a fight with each other over the pillows in the luxury budget task! #BB11pic.twitter.com/kOndPO9t8H — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2017

The fight between @lostboy54 & Shilpa Shinde is getting intense! Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30pm to find out what happens next! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/jjal8ltecI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2017

.@lostboy54 tries to convince Bandgi Kalra & Puneesh Sharma to give him the money! Will they? #BB11pic.twitter.com/98ajmnAtt9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 1, 2017

A-cash raps in a different style! Do you think he's inspired by Pooja? #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/GQlUiRqxs8 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 1, 2017