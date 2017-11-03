Bigg Boss 11, November 3: Will Vikas Gupta Quit The Show?

You definitely can't miss today's Bigg Boss 11's episode! Vikas Gupta, who tried to flee from the kaalkothri yesterday will lose all his patience tonight and will try to escape from the jail, yet again tonight. Shilpa Shinde, who continuously provoked Vikas in the jail yesterday, will make every possible attempt to irk Vikas. Colors TV reports that Shilpa will not let Vikas sleep in the kaalkothri. You'll hear Shilpa singing: "Aaj puri raat na sone denge tujhko." Vikas will later ask captain Luv Tyagi to open kaalkothri's gate and will request Bigg Boss to open the main gates as he wishes to quit the show.
Highlights
- Vikas Gupta will try to escape from the house
- Shilpa Shinde will continue to irk Vikas
- The contestants will perform the captaincy task
"Open the confession room, I am done," Vikas Gupta will yell.
Shilpa Shinde is still not done testing @lostboy54's patience! What will happen next? Find out tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/rBqHSGzg46— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
Bigg Boss will further ask the housemates to choose two contestants, who performed well in the luxury budget task, except Benafsha Soonawalla. The two contestants along with Benafsha will perform the captaincy task titled Cycle. A discussion means fight for Bigg Boss' gharwale. The housemates will choose Hiten Tejwani as the best performer while Shilpa Shinde will vote for Akash Dadlani.
Captaincy ke liye Biggboss ne diya cycle task! Gharwalein kise banayenge davedar? Watch tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/DWDhzIjAtg— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 3, 2017
The chosen contestants - Benafsha, Puneesh Sharma and Hiten will have to paddle the cycle in the garden area. In the task, getting off the cycle will end the game. As soon as the light will turn red, the contestants will have to drink a glass of water also.
Captaincy ke liye ho rahi hai kadi jung! Who do you think will win the cycle task? #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/a37Ywlwst7— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 3, 2017
Host Salman Khan will take up all the issues of the week in Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Will Salman support Shilpa or Vikas? You'll get your answers soon. Till then keep reading this space.