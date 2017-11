Bigg Boss 11, November 3: Will Vikas Gupta Quit The Show?

Highlights Vikas Gupta will try to escape from the house Shilpa Shinde will continue to irk Vikas The contestants will perform the captaincy task

You definitely can't miss today's's episode! Vikas Gupta, who tried to flee from theyesterday will lose all his patience tonight and will try to escape from the jail, yet again tonight. Shilpa Shinde, who continuously provoked Vikas in the jail yesterday, will make every possible attempt to irk Vikas. Colors TV reports that Shilpa will not let Vikas sleep in the. You'll hear Shilpa singing:." Vikas will later ask captain Luv Tyagi to open's gate and will request Bigg Boss to open the main gates as he wishes to quit the show. "Open the confession room, I am done," Vikas Gupta will yell.will further ask the housemates to choose two contestants, who performed well in the luxury budget task, except Benafsha Soonawalla. The two contestants along with Benafsha will perform the captaincy task titled Cycle. A discussion means fight for. The housemates will choose Hiten Tejwani as the best performer while Shilpa Shinde will vote for Akash Dadlani.The chosen contestants - Benafsha, Puneesh Sharma and Hiten will have to paddle the cycle in the garden area. In the task, getting off the cycle will end the game. As soon as the light will turn red, the contestants will have to drink a glass of water also.Who do you think will win the Cycle captaincy task?Host Salman Khan will take up all the issues of the week in Saturday'sepisode. Will Salman support Shilpa or Vikas? You'll get your answers soon. Till then keep reading this space.