Bigg Boss 11 December 31: Salman Khan Brings Maha Akhada. Who'll Win The Last Task Of 2017?

Bigg Boss 11 contestants are all set to welcome the New Year but ahead of that, it's time for one last match of 2017. It's the last day of 2017 and on New Year's Eve 2017, Salman Khan will present the Bigg Boss 11 housemates with the final and the last akhada of 2017. Titled as the Maha Akhada, the Maha Akhada will actually require the contestants to play kabaddi. Split into two teams - red and blue - the housemates will be pitched against one another one final time this year.
"This is Maha Akhada. This is going to be the last match of 2017," says Salman. The Maha Akhada will have Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Sinde comprise the red team and battle it out on the akhada with Team Blue, comprising Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Aakash Dadlani.
In the promo shared on Bigg Boss' official Twitter account, Puneesh Sharma appears to be the first contestant who kick-starts the match and he manages to disqualify Hina Khan and Aakash in the first round. Next up is Vikas, who also loses a point to the red team. Next up, it was Shilpa Shinde who gets disqualified as she enters the blue team's court. Which team will win the final battle of 2017? Only tonight's episode will tell.
Get ready to catch the last match of 2017. Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch the Maha Akhada. #WeekendKaVaar#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/BAI9f3jqCj— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 31, 2017
The New Year special show will also have Salman Khan deliver brilliant performances to his own songs - Naach Meri Jaan, Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai and Selfie Le Le. Aakash and Puneesh will also perform rap song for the show host.
.@BeingSalmanKhan denge dhamakedaar performance! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch him groove on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/75eh0rycGv— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 31, 2017
