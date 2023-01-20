Bhumi Pednekar Left Her Heart In This 'Paradise.' See Mexico Throwback Post

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from the video. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Please don't disturb, Bhumi Pednekar. She is busy looking back at her amazing holiday in Mexico. Bhumi, her sister Samiksha Pednekar and their friends had a blast. How are we so sure about this? Bhumi's latest update is proof. The actress has shared a montage from her time in the “paradise”. From relaxing by the beach to enjoying lip-smackingly delicious spreads, the clip is all things amazing. Along with the video, Bhumi wrote, “Take me back.” For the hashtag, she added, “paradise,” and “Mexico”. Her outfits will give you vacation wardrobe goals. Be it a co-ord set for the beach or an orange ensemble for a pool outing, Bhumi nailed all looks. In the comments section of her post, celebrities and fans expressed their wishes to visit Mexico soon. Actress Tisca Chopra commented, “Next on my list.” See Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Bhumi Pednekar was in Tulum. The montage of throwback clips is not the only update she has shared from her vacation. Earlier, the actress posted a bunch of photos and videos of herself enjoying every moment at the beach destination, where she welcomed the New Year. The caption on her post from January 6 read, “My year so far…Tulum, vacay.” Rhea Kapoor, who was impressed by Bhumi Pednekar's sartorial choices, commented, “Give us the Tulum lookbook!” while Orhan Awatramani stated the obvious, “Beauty is the Bhumi.”

On this New Year, Bhumi Pednekar wished her fans with a photo album that summed up a chapter of her holiday diaries.

In terms of work, Bhumi Pednekar had a few releases last year. She was first seen in Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao, followed by her film with Akshay Kumar, titled Raksha Bandhan. Her last film of 2022 was Govinda Naam Mera, in which she co-starred with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. On the last day of December, the actress shared a clip featuring snippets of her three releases. The video also featured glimpses of Bhumi from award shows. “Grateful,” she wrote in the caption.

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in films such as The Lady Killer and Bheed.