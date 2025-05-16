Viral Again: Bhumi Pednekar's Boss Reply To Trolls Commenting On Her "Big" Lips: "Aren't People Paying Lakhs Of Money..."

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her latest show, The Royals. While the spotlight remains on her recent performance, an old interview clip of the actress has resurfaced on Reddit — and it is gaining renewed attention for all the right reasons.

In the viral video, Bhumi is seen in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra. The actress is joined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

During the chat, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about being trolled for the size of her lips.

Recalling one such instance, Bhumi said, “So people have the most bizarre thing. Somebody actually told me that your lips are too big. I said, ‘Since when is that a problem? Aren't people paying lakhs of money to get that done? They can say the most bizarre things that I think you should just be aware of what you are and not care.”

Well, Bhumi Pednekar and trolls have quite a history. Back in April last year, Bhumi shared a fun video with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar – and fans could not help but notice how strikingly similar the two looked.

But instead of just appreciating the resemblance, some trolls claimed they must have gone to the “same surgeon,” hinting at plastic surgery.

Samiksha did not let the comment slide. She clapped back with strong responses. Click here to read how she fired back.

Coming back to The Royals, the Netflix original features Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, CEO of Work Potato. Ishaan Khatter plays the male lead, Maharaj Aviraaj, in the series.

Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Vihaan Samat are also part of the project.

Released on May 9, The Royals has been created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.