Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 9-Year Journey In Bollywood: 'All I Ever Wanted Was To Be An Actor'

Bhumi shared this image. (courtesy: BhumiPednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar shared a long gratitude note as she completed 9-year journey in the industry. Bhumi made her debut with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She played an overweight woman whose husband was not happy with her physical appearance in the film. Sharing a video from the film, Bhumi wrote, "It's been 9 years... Am so grateful to be able to wake up every day and do what I love so deeply. All I ever wanted was to be an actor. I manifested this as a child. I believed this is going to happen to me and here we are. Every opportunity that came my way took me a step closer to my dream. From my 1st job as a casting assistant to Dum laga ke haisha to Bhakshak it been so fulfilling."

Thanking the audience for love and support, Bhumi wrote, "Thank you my audience for accepting me with such love. All my filmmaker's , co stars and my support team am full of gratitude. A special shoutout to @shanoosharmarahihai for being there when I needed it the most."

Thanking Aditya Chopra, who launched her in the film, she wrote, "With the blessing of my father who's always looking out for us from the heavens above and the unconditional love that my mum, samu, friends & family have always spoilt me with, I enter my 10th year motivated to keep going."

Bhumi's post garnered love from her friends and colleagues. Singer Badshah wrote, "Finesse." Tahira Kashayp dropped a red heart emoji. Dolly Singh wrote, "My fav" . Tisca Chopra dropped clapping emojis. Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar wrote, "My Queen." Take a look at Bhumi's post here:

A few days back, Bhumi shared a long note as she received a gold coin as a mark of appreciation from her mother for her performance in Bhakshak. An excerpt from Bhumi's post read, "Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, I remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way. I remember the ride back home. No one spoke. Once we were home, Samiksha started talking to me and there were just tears rolling down her eyes. She said - This film is beyond what it does for you, it's about what it does for those children. We can't fail them again. Today I have 7 coins from mom. There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family. @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic." Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar joined Priyanka Chopra at the masterclass session of JIO MAMI Film Festival 2023 last year. Bhumi made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She is popular for films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few.