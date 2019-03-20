Bhuj: The Pride Of India: After Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt And Rana Daggubati Join The Film

Sonakshi (L) and Parineeti (R) will share screen space for the first time. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the film The film will be set against the backdrop of 1971

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, unveiled the film's impressive ensemble cast on Thursday. Days after film's lead actor Ajay Devgn announced his association with the project, stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rana Daggubati also joined the film's cast. The film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who is best-known for directing TV shows like Ehsaas, Agneepath and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka among others. Bhuj will be produced under Bhushan Kumar's production banner T-Series. The film is based on on the life of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of in charge of Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Parineeti Chopra, who co-starred with Ajay Devgn in the 2017 film Golmaal Again, announced the news on Twitter and wrote: "The most special true story ever."

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, gave her fans an insight into her role in the film and stated that she will be seen playing the role of social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, which will also be the first time that she will be seen portraying a real life character on screen. "Proud to announce my next film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Essaying the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, my first portrayal of a real life character, in a film based on a real life incident. big shoes to fill, and I'll give it my best! Wish us luck," wrote Sonakshi.

Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role in the film, posted a photograph of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik on Twitter and wrote: "1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. Bhuj- The Pride Of India.

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is based on real life events that took place during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film also features Ammy Virk.

