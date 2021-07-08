Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam Is The Charming Ghostbuster Who 'Enchants All'

Yami Gautam shared this picture.(Image courtesy: yamigautam)

Highlights Yami Gautam unveiled her first look poster from 'Bhoot Police'

She shared the poster on Instagram

The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Actress Yami Gautam, on Thursday, dropped the first look poster of her character Maya from her upcoming film Bhoot Police, on Instagram. Yami plays the character of a ghostbuster in the film, and we must say that she looks as charming as ever, even in the role of a ghostbuster, in the first look poster. She can be seen dressed in a white dress as she holds a torch in her hand. The dark background of the picture is as spooky as it gets with a night sky and what looks like a cave. Yami Gautam can be seen sporting an intense look on her face. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Yami wrote: "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on Disney + Hotstar."

Yami Gautam's post received many comments from her fans. Among others, Yami's Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey commented on the post and dropped a fire emoji.

Take a look at Yami Gautam's character poster from Bhoot Police here:

Yami Gautam co-stars with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police. Earlier in the day, poster of Jacqueline Fernandez's character was also unveiled on Instagram. In the poster, Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a ghostbuster who means business. She can be seen holding a whip in her hand.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's character poster from Bhoot Police here:

Earlier in the week, character posters of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also unveiled by the makers of Bhoot Police.

Check out the posters here:

Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy film, which has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres, it will now release on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.