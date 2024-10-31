<i>Singham Again</i> vs <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Advance Bookings: It's A Neck And Neck Fight

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is expected to face stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. While both films will hit the theatres on Diwali 2024, advance bookings of the movies were opened earlier this week. In terms of numbers, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently in the lead. With 2.3 lakh tickets sold for 8697 shows, the Kartik Aaryan-led film has made ₹7.49 crore in advance booking. Singham Again is not far behind with a collection of ₹ 6.07 crore, reported Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has sold 1.9 lakh tickets for 11,664 shows.

Kartik Aaryan had earlier reacted to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's clash with Singham Again. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actor said that he wishes the best for both films. He said, “I am confident about our film. I hope they (Singham franchise) maintain their success streak while our film also works at the box office. I am just hoping that both the films work. I think that Diwali is an occasion when two good films can work together. Audiences get two options in two different genres, that is the best part. As an audience, I think people will go to watch both movies. I am confident about our film that whoever goes to watch it will enjoy it and will be entertained, that is my guarantee. I don't know about the numbers but I am up against this big film, I hope that people give us a chance.”

Kartik added that he checks up on box office numbers on the day of his film's release. The actor said, “I believe in numbers because it's a business model after all. It's important for everyone that if you are making a film it reaches as many people as it can and then it translates into numbers.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The film marks the third instalment in the popular franchise. It is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.