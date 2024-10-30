<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>: Kartik Aaryan And Madhuri Dixit's Fun-Filled "Madhu-Reel" Is A Pure Delight To Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit are on a promotional tour for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After stopping in Pune, the duo arrived in Lucknow for an event. In a joint post shared by Kartik and Madhuri, they can be seen sitting in a car and grooving to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik sported a light brown t-shirt paired with a matching jacket and jeans, while Madhuri looked stunning in a beige suit with a green dupatta. The two even recreated the iconic hook step of the song, much to fans' delight. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “In Luck-now to make this Madhu-reel. 3 Days to Go !!”

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit were spotted at a vada pav stall in Pune. Kartik shared a video of the moment on Instagram. It featured the duo holding a vada pav each. In the shared clip, Kartik can be heard saying, "Yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali." Keeping up with the essence of Pune, Madhuri said the same thing again, but this time in Marathi. Kartik was seen wearing a moss green t-shirt, baggy pants and an oversized jacket and Madhuri opted for a pink salwar kurta. The note attached to the post read, "A Vadapav Date With My Manju."

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers released the trailer of the film earlier this month. It opens with a haunting image of the vengeful spirit of Manjulika. Kartik Aaryan takes on the role of the funny and smart Rooh Baba. Things get twisted when Manjulika takes over Madhuri Dixit's character, resulting in a series of chaotic and strange events laced with comedy. The trailer also suggests a romantic connection between Rooh Baba and Triptii Dimri's character, Meera.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the theatres on November 1. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office.