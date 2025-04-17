<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Off To A Modest Start, Mints Rs 1.86 Crore

Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to hit theatres on Friday, April 18. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the much-anticipated courtroom drama features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its big release, moviegoers are actively booking their seats in cinemas through advance bookings. According to Sacnilk Kesari Chapter 2 has already sold 24,935 tickets across 3,503 shows and earned ₹82.85 lakh in advance sales. With blocked seats included, the total advance booking collection climbs to ₹1.86 crore.

On Tuesday, the makers of Kesari Chapter 2 rolled out the red carpet for a grand premiere in Delhi. The special screening, held at a theatre in Chanakyapuri, witnessed the presence of several prominent political leaders and dignitaries. Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan personally welcomed the esteemed guests to the exclusive event.

Ahead of the special screening, Akshay Kumar addressed the audience and requested them to refrain from using their phones during the film.

“I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away,” the actor said.

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, Kesari Chapter 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 hit Kesari. The Anurag Singh directorial followed the heroic events of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army bravely fought against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

In Kesari Chapter 2, the story shifts focus while continuing the legacy of courage and sacrifice. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell in important roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.