When Vidya Balan Asked Kartik Aaryan His Girlfriend's Name On Kapil Sharma's Show. His Reply

Kartik Aaryan is wowing movie buffs with his performance in his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, the actor and his co-stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan appeared on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to promote the film. During the interaction, Vidya Balan cheekily asked Kartik about his dating life. Teasing her co-star, Vidya asked Kartik, “What is her name?" She added, “During the shoot, he was always on his phone between takes. I used to stand next to him, hoping to catch a hint, but all I could hear him say was, ‘Me Too, Me Too.' So I had no idea!" Vidya then clarified, “Not that Me Too!" In a humorous reply, Kartik quipped, “Her name is Meetu."

Vidya Balan continued her playful interrogation, asking Kartik, “Main poochu sawal? Uska naam kya hai? [Can I ask a question? What is her name?]" Just then, Kartik Aaryan's mother, Mala Tiwari, who was seated in the audience, chimed in with a witty remark, “Main keh rahi hun kis kis ka naam loge? Ek ho toh bolo. [I'm saying, how many names will you mention? If it were just one, I'd understand.]" The audience burst into laughter.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film also features Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Shweta Tiwari, and Vijay Raaz in important roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of this horror-comedy franchise, following the first part released in 2007 and the second in 2022. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under their banners – T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 locked horns with Singham Again at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial is a multi-starrer project featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.