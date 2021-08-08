'My Caption Was Better': Ananya Panday's Reaction To Mom Bhavana's Throwback Post

Bhavana Pandey shared this image. (courtesy: bhavanpandey)

Bhavana Pandey has always been a diva with impeccable fashion sense. The designer, who is married to actor Chunky Panday, proved this yet again with a throwback photo that made our jaws drop. The mother of two shared an adorable picture of herself on Instagram sporting a bouffant hairstyle and glossy pale pink lip colour. Dressed in a simple T-shirt, we have to say that Bhavana Pandey rocked the hairstyle, which was all the rage in the 1990s. And, the lovely comments from her friends and colleagues attest to this. She also tagged celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, the man behind the stunning photo.

Sharing the image, she kept it simple with the caption, “Bouffant Days.” Here, her daughter, actress Ananya Panday had a bone to pick with Bhavana Pandey. She said in the comments, “My caption was better.” To this, Bhavana Pandey had a classic mom comeback and she replied, “Save it for your own post.”

While the cute banter left fans in splits, users could not help but comment on how similar a young Bhavana Pandey looks to her daughter Ananya. Reacting to the image, actress Neelam Kothari wrote, “Omg. Thought it was Ananya for a second.” Responding to this, Bhavana Pandey revealed that she was, in fact, pregnant with Ananya at the time of the photoshoot. She wrote, “Neelam Kothari Soni, I had done this photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani 23 years ago after your recommendation. I was pregnant with Ananya.”

In addition to being close friends, Neelam and Bhavana Pandey also featured together in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Bhavana Pandey's sister-in-law, wellness coach and author Deanne also commented on the post. She wrote, “Omg...I remember these days… Rather “puff” days.”

Bhavana Pandey's Instagram timeline is a treasure trove for Bollywood lovers. Recently, she shared yet another endearing throwback picture featuring a much younger Ananya Panday. In the image, Ananya is joined by her sister Rysa Panday as well as Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan. The photo shows Bhavana Pandey posing with the three girls in a car as they show off their medals in school uniforms.

Bhavana Pandey posted the sweet throwback picture with the caption, “School sports day joy,” and added the hashtags “simple pleasures” and “miss these days”.

Bhavana Pandey will be next seen in the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Designer Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are also part of the show.