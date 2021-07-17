Ananya Panday Twinning With Mom Bhavana And Sister Rysa Is The Cutest Of All Throwbacks

Bhavana Panday shared this throwback (courtesy bhavanapandey)

Three women in shades of red stand and smile at the camera. You can recognise the faces of the two young girls and then it dawns on you: they've changed so much over the years. We are talking about actress Ananya Panday, her young sister Rysa Panday and their mother Bhavana Pandey. We just got to see an old photo of this trio and we couldn't help spilling the beans to you. Bhavana Pandey posted a throwback photo on Instagram where the trio is seen together. Bhavana Pandey wears a pale red dress while hugging her daughters. Ananya, in her teens, has a bright red dress on her, wears a meek smile and her long curls flow over her shoulders. Little Rysa gives us an adorable smile in her red frock.

We simply love this family photo. Bhavana Pandey captioned it with emojis of a ladybug and a red heart. Deanne Panday, Bhavana's sister-in-law and fitness expert, commented on the photo with heart-eye emojis.

Bhavana often cherishes the presence of Ananya and Rysa in her life by sharing their pictures on Instagram. Two weeks ago, she had shared a playful beachside photo of Rysa climbing on Ananya's back. We loved the fun on their faces.

While Ananya is always ready to pose for the camera. But Rysa does not yet seem to crave photos of herself. So their mother pulled her younger daughter's leg with a photo and a caption that read, "Rysa, will keep forcing you for pictures." Rysa's forced smile shows it all.

Bhavana uploads throwback family pictures quite often and we can't thank her enough for these snippets from Ananya's childhood. In one photo, Bhavana stands beside her husband, actor Chunky Panday, and both the parents carry Ananya and her cousin Ahaan PandAy in their arms. Bhavana wrote in the caption, "Cuties."

The mother of two also shared a mind-boggling video in which Ananya and Rysa are seen quickly swapping places with each other. While we were stunned by the video, Bhavana put surprised emojis on the caption.

We keep doting on this loving mother to show us more glimpses of Ananya and Rysa's childhood days.